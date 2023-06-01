Win the market with technology at Gathering of Eagles

Looking to upgrade the technology at your brokerage? Get the information you need on how new technology can improve your market share at Gathering of Eagles 2023. Register today for the cutting-edge technology knowledge you’ve been missing.

Jake Hamilton, chief of staff at Lone Wolf Technologies. is taking the stage at Gathering of Eagles during, “Gaining Marketshare with Emerging Technologies,” on Wednesday, June 21.

Joining Hamilton on stage will be Nick Macey, president of Inside Real Estate, David Bluhm, president and co-founder of Plunk and Kevin McGuire, vice president of sales and business development at homegenius. Their conversation will be moderated by Mark Adams, vice president of real estate at RealTrends.

Hamilton is an expert at leading transformational initiatives and corporate development. His passion for technology is evident from his great depth of experience in software development, team building and creating value for the customer. Lone Wolf Technologies is on a mission to build the most innovative and modern platform in real estate, and Hamilton is helping them get there. Attendees of Hamilton’s session can hear his perspective on the ways technology can grow your business and help you win the market.

Prior to his time at Lone Wolf, Hamilton worked as the manager of management consulting for Credera, a full-service business and technology consulting company.

When he isn’t leading teams at Lone Wolf Technologies, Hamilton considers himself a foodie. He says he loves trying new restaurants and firing up the BBQ with family.



Hamilton will be taking the stage along with other housing industry leaders like Al Miller, Katie Johnson and others.