Play a round of golf with real estate leaders at Gathering of Eagles

The charity golf tournament, sponsored by FindAMortgageBroker.com, commences on Monday, June 19 at 1:00 PM. Add a golf registration to your Gathering of Eagles ticket, today. Click the link below to register.

All proceeds from the tournament will go to the Realtor Relief Foundation. This organization, started by the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is a nonprofit providing housing assistance to people affected by natural disasters. The funds raised by the Realtor Relief Foundation are restoring and rebuilding communities after terrorist attacks, wildfires, floods and tornados. Since 2001, the Realtor Relief Foundation has helped more than 20,000 families in 43 states.

This golf tournament will be held on one of Golfweek’s ‘Best Courses you can Play in Texas.’ Along the course, players will find picturesque cliff sides, waterfalls and many rolling hills. The entrance fee to the charity golf tournament is $350. The registration deadline is June 9, so sign up early! The Gathering of Eagles experience wouldn’t be complete without a round of golf between colleagues.

Players can also look forward to a longest-drive competition and a closest-to-pin contest, so bring your A-game!

When you arrive at Omni Barton Creek, attendees who are signed up to play in the golf tournament can drop off their clubs with the valet attendants. Resort staff will bring all golf bags to the course on the morning of the tournament. Not traveling with your golf bag? Players can contact the Fazios Canyon Course directly for rental information.



