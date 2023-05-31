Three mortgage execs sharing wisdom at GOE

At Gathering of Eagles 2023, we are proud to welcome our partners in mortgage lending to join this high-caliber community of broker-owners and real estate leaders. There’s no better time than now to strengthen your sphere of influence by connecting with housing industry professionals from all over the ecosystem. Register today to gain insights from these colleagues.

Some influential mortgage leaders are taking the stage at Gathering of Eagles. Join us in Austin, Texas on June 18-21 to forge new opportunities in real estate and the housing industry as a whole.

David Lykken

David Lykken is the founder, president and chief transformational officer at Transformational Mortgage Solutions (TMS). His session, “Best Practices for Affiliated Service Partnerships,” is on June 18 during DealMakers, a one-day-only session focused on M&A best practices. Lykken is an industry veteran with more than 50 years of experience. He relies on the core principles of communication, consulting and coaching to drive his business forward. Outside his role at TMS, Lykken is also the host of two podcasts: “Lykken on Lending,” and “Lykken on Leadership.”

Desmond Smith

Desmond Smith is the chief growth officer at United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM). Smith’s session, “The Winning Mindset,” is on Tuesday, June 20. In his session, Smith will unlock the strategies that broker-owners and real estate leaders need to develop a growth mindset, push boundaries and win business in any market. Smith relies on more than three decades of experience in the industry to inspire others, and he has been credited with creating high-performance teams and transforming businesses.

Al Miller

Al Miller is the national director of joint ventures and strategic relationships at New American Funding. He joins Lykken on stage for the session, “Best Practices for Affiliated Service Partnerships.” Miller’s experience includes several leadership roles in the mortgage joint venture space. He has worked with Bank of America, Citi and NewRez.



To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023, click here. And, don’t forget to register for the charity golf tournament! Enjoying a round on the green among colleagues is a great networking opportunity at GOE. This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners. These leaders will be taking the stage along with other housing industry leaders like Josh Harley, Brian Donnellan and others.