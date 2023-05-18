Mike Staver’s Gathering of Eagles keynote: leadership and challenging the status quo

No one ever said leadership was easy. In this tough market, broker-owners, presidents and senior real estate leaders will benefit greatly from a new perspective. At Gathering of Eagles 2023, we want to help today’s real estate leaders gain new skills, insights into the market and perspective on the best ways to grow your business — especially in today’s market.

To address all these goals, catch Mike Staver on stage as our keynote speaker at Gathering of Eagles 2023! The keynote session is presented by Findamortgagebroker.com. During Staver’s keynote address, attendees can learn to enhance their leadership style through his actionable skills and tips. We’re ‘Forging Opportunities’ together this year. In a tough market like this one, Staver will prove that great leadership skills are the first step towards greater opportunities.

Staver is an author, speaker and leadership coach. Prior to founding The Staver Group, his leadership coaching and public speaking business, Staver worked as the chief learning officer at Leading Real Estate Companies of the World. He also facilitated courses at XTRAcredits, sharing his leadership skills with others. Staver and his expertise have been featured in Bloomberg Businessweek, USA Today and The Washington Post.

Staver’s keynote address will take place on Monday, June 19. He will kick off the morning by confronting reality, taking responsibility, rejecting the status quo and making courageous decisions to achieve results.



To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023, click here. And, don’t forget to lock in the exclusive Gathering of Eagles room rate by May 18. Today is the final day to secure the discounted rate at the Omni Barton Creek! This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners. Staver will be taking the stage along with other housing industry leaders like Desmond Smith, Jenni Barnett and others.