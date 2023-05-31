The Agency launches a second Idaho office

The Agency is continuing to grow. The firm announced on Wednesday that it has opened The Agency Coeur d’Alene, its second office in Idaho. The Agency launched its first Idaho office in Boise earlier this month.

“Our brand-new office in Coeur d’Alene is an exciting next chapter for The Agency as our brand continues to expand throughout the Pacific Northwest,” Jim Ramsay, the executive vice president of franchise sales at The Agency, said in a statement. “The Coeur d’Alene real estate market holds great synergy with The Agency’s groundbreaking offerings, and we look forward to showcasing the power of our brand to buyers and sellers in the area.”

Managing partners Greg Link and Bob Carmody will lead the new office.

“We’re pleased to expand our presence in Idaho with the launch of our office in Coeur d’Alene,” Mauricio Umansky, the CEO and founder of The Agency, said in a statement. “Greg Link and Bobby Carmody are two highly accomplished real estate agents in the area, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to The Agency family, knowing they will be incredible stewards of our brand and culture.”

Link, an Idaho native, has 15 years of real estate experience. He is the founder and CEO of a construction clean-up and janitorial company. However, he was inspired by his wife, who worked at a small local brokerage founded by his grandmother, to make the jump over to real estate.

“I am thrilled to be working alongside Bobby Carmody as we bring The Agency’s fresh perspective to our local real estate market,” Link said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more honored to bring the world-class experience and white glove service of The Agency to Coeur d’Alene as we continue to serve the northern Idaho region.”

Carmody, an Oregon native but long time Coeur d-Alene resident, got his start in the real estate industry by launching a title company, later becoming the sales director for a large local real estate team before earning his real estate license.

The Agency currently has more than 80 offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe. During the first quarter of the year, the firm launched eight new offices and says it has plans to open more in the coming months.