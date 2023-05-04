Global brokerage The Agency launches a new office in Boise

Global real estate brokerage The Agency announced on Thursday that it has launched The Agency Boise, a franchise office in Boise, Idaho. This marks the brokerage’s first office in the state of Idaho, adding to its network of more than 80 offices in Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Europe, and the U.S.

“We’re pleased to expand our footprint across the Pacific Northwest with the launch of our first office in Idaho,” said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and founder of The Agency. “We’re delighted to partner with Mike, Robyn, and Rachel Moir, three well-respected and accomplished professionals in our industry, as we unveil our new location in Boise.”

The new location will be run by managing partners Mike and Robyn Moir alongside realtor partner Rachel Moir.

“As a long-time resident of Boise, I am thrilled to be leading a team in one of the most special markets in the country,” said Rachel Moir. “The Agency’s global brand and innovative marketing align perfectly with the company culture our team prides itself on,” added Robyn Moir.

The Agency has rapidly expanded its presence globally throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages worldwide. In Q1 of 2023 alone, The Agency launched eight new offices, with more expected in the coming months.

The Agency’s independently-owned brokerages are fully integrated, with managing partners from both corporate and independently-owned offices operating cohesively as one global network. The global partners have the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as their corporate offices, according to the company.

The Agency has grown to more than 80 franchise and corporately-owned offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency ranked 21st on the 2022 RealTrends 500 lists and was ranked by RealTrends as a top movers by sides in the 2023 RealTrends 500.

In August 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year.

