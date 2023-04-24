The Agency’s Mauricio Umansky on strategic growth

Today’s RealTrending features, Mauricio Umansky, CEO of The Agency and author of his new book, “The Dealmaker.” Umansky discusses his company’s strategic growth plan, how he’s overcome adversity to build his company and offers his view of current industry trends.

Here is a small preview of today’s interview with Mauricio. The transcript below has been lightly edited for length and clarity:

Tracey Velt: I think mindset is so important. I listen to a ton of podcasts on mindset and it is amazing how there are just a couple nuggets that you can pull that really make such a difference. You’ve gotten a lot of advice from relatives over the years, and you talk about them in your book. What are the most impactful lessons that you’ve learned? Mauricio Umansky: One of the things that is constantly asked to me and people struggle with so much is work life balance. My grandfather was such a simple man and he always used to say things so simply. Sometimes when you go back to simple steps, it makes things a lot easier. He used to tell me there are 24 hours in a day. You need eight hours for sleep. That’s a must, right? Most of us require those eight hours for work. And then there’s eight hours for play. Depending on what it is that you’re doing in your life, you need to balance that right. And sometimes if you’re working really, really hard you may need to borrow two or three hours from the play time. I think that’s a really good life lesson that I had when I was young and it is just something that see people have such a struggle with. But when you simplify it, it really shouldn’t be such a struggle.

The RealTrending podcast features the brightest minds in real estate. Every week, brokerage leaders, top agents, team leaders, and industry experts share their success secrets, trends, and lessons learned navigating this ever-changing industry. Hosted by Tracey Velt and produced by Elissa Branch.