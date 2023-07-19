LeadingRE adds Courted to Solutions Group program

Courted, which specializes in data science and artificial intelligence for real estate brokerages, has joined Leading Real Estate Companies of the World‘s Solutions Group program. The program offers preferred business resources to LeadingRE‘s network of 550 top real estate firms globally.

Courted’s platform equips brokerage leaders with advanced tools to target agents and improve recruitment based on their potential for future production. The company also provides office-level analytics and attrition indicators to enhance retention outcomes.

Courted’s AI-powered agent recruiting and retention platform aims to revolutionize the way brokerages find and retain high-performing talent. By partnering with LeadingRE, Courted expects to further elevate the growth strategies of brokerages.

LeadingRE has independent residential brokerages in more than 70 countries, with 565 firms and 136,000 agents producing more than 1.2 million global transactions a year. In July, Las Vegas-based brokerage huntington & ellis was the latest brokerage to join LeadingRE, adding 16 teams with more than 120 agents who serve the greater Los Vegas area.

This content was generated using AI and was edited by HousingWire’s editors.