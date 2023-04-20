Las Vegas-based huntington & ellis doubles agent count in under a year

As the housing market has cooled from its pandemic peak, brokerages across the country have turned their focus to growth and expansion. For the Las Vegas-based firm huntington & ellis, this has meant adding over 70 agents since mid-2022, including 32 agents since the start of 2023.

Founded in 2016 by broker-owner Craig Tann, huntington & ellis serves homebuyers and sellers in the greater Las Vegas metropolitan area. The firm has over 120 agents and 16 real estate teams. In 2022, huntington & ellis agents closed $822 million in sales, according to the firm’s website.

“Our agents provide a high quality and personalized service that has not only set the industry standard, but also motivates others to become a part of our independent business model,” Tann said in a statement.

The firm is also home to the Craig Tann Group, which was the No. 1 ranked large team in Nevada, according to the 2022 RealTrends’ America’s Best Rankings, after closing $209.025 million in sales volume in 2021, and the Hellmuth-Borges Team, which was the No. 29 ranked small team in the state in 2022, with $34.370 million in sales volume in 2021.

Some of the brokerage’s new team additions include Brianna DeBartoli-Graziano and her team, the DeBartoli Real Estate Group, and Jack Greenberg and his team, the Jack Greenberg Group.

On the agent front, the brokerage saw many notable additions, including Adria Lawrence, who recorded $24.203 million in sales volume in 2021, good enough for the No.72 spot in Nevada in the 2022 RealTrends rankings.