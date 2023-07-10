huntington & ellis joins LeadingRE

Las Vegas-based brokerage huntington & ellis is now part of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) community, according to an announcement on Monday.

The LeadingRE network consists of 550 independently owned and operated real estate companies who collaborate and specialize in relocation services for their respective markets.

“Our agent’s diligence, fortitude and passion to help clients and advance the industry have earned this distinction,” Craig Tann, the founding owner and broker of huntington & ellis, said in a statement. “LeadingRE exemplifies our commitment to growth and solidifies our position as a leading force in the Southern Nevada market.”

In becoming part of LeadingRE’s network, huntington & ellis is now affiliated with 4,700 offices and 136,000 agents in over 70 countries, representing 1.2 million global transactions a year, according to the release. The firm also now has access to LeadingRE’s international referral network, learning programs and marketing resources.

“We are delighted to have huntington & ellis as part of our distinguished network of premier brokerages. The company has an impeccable reputation in Southern Nevada, and we are committed to helping the firm achieve even greater success,” Paul Boomsma, the president and CEO of LeadingRE, said in a statement. “As a member of LeadingRE, huntington & ellis combines authentic, local expertise with unparalleled resources and global connections to the highest quality real estate firms worldwide.”

huntington & ellis has 16 teams and over 120 agents who serve the greater Los Vegas area. In 2022, the firm closed over 1,500 residential sales for a sales volume of over $822 million, according to the release.