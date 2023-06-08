Hunt Real Estate CEO Peter Hunt on expanding market share locally

Looking for ways to expand your market share locally through walkovers, mergers or acquisitions? Look no further than Gathering of Eagles for the merger and acquisition (M&A) strategies you need. Broker owners and senior real estate leaders should reserve a VIP ticket to attend DealMakers, a one-day-only, information-packed event that can answer brokerage leaders’ most important M&A and brokerage valuation questions. Join us on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Click the button below to register, today!

One such M&A leader taking the stage at DealMakers is Peter Hunt, chairman and CEO of Hunt Real Estate Corporation. He is speaking during the session, “Local M&A as a Means of Growth.”

Joining Hunt on stage is Eddie Wilder, president and CEO of ERA Wilder Realty and Todd Conklin, CEO of Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties. Their conversation will be moderated by Steve Murray, partner of RTC Consulting.

Hunt is an M&A powerhouse, having expanded his family’s real estate business that began in 1911 into a mortgage business, title business and commercial property management firm. Much of this expansion is the result of acquisition. Hunt Real Estate Corporation operates 60 branch offices across the country, and the organization ranks 34th by transaction sides in the 2023 RealTrends 500 brokerage rankings.

Hunt and his fellow speakers will share their strategies for combining with other firms in your local market to gain market share. Learn how M&A can help your organization succeed in your community.



To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023, click here. And, don’t forget to register for the charity golf tournament! Enjoying a round on the green among colleagues is a great networking opportunity at GOE. This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners. Hunt will be joined on stage by other masters of the art of the deal like Chrissy Oliver and Ashley Bowers.