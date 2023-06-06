Learn the art of the deal at the Gathering’s DealMakers day

BrokerageDealMakers

Need the inside scoop on mergers and acquisitions? Look no further than DealMakers at Gathering of Eagles. DealMakers is on Sunday, June 18, 2023. This event is a one-day-only, information-packed event for VIP ticket holders that can answer brokerage leaders’ most important M&A and brokerage valuation questions.

Speakers like RTC Consulting’s Steve Murray and Scott Wright will be taking the stage to discuss the details of M&A including valuation, prospecting and brokerage growth. Click below to register for Gathering of Eagles today!

This year, DealMakers features inspirational leaders in real estate with a pulse on the M&A scene. Catch Chrissy Oliver, senior director of M&A at Compass, Jason Nicosia, senior vice president of expansion at Anywhere, Peter Luft, vice president of franchise sales, mergers and acquisitions at RE/MAX and many others on stage. 

Sessions at DealMakers include, “How to Value Brokerage Firms in the New Environment,” “Prospecting: How to Find and Develop M&A Candidates,” and “Local M&A as a Means of Growth.” If you are looking to expand or sell your business, then you need this insider information only found at DealMakers. 

At the end of the day, VIP ticket holders can stick around for an exclusive consulting session with Steve Murray. He’ll explain how to act during the current downturn. Murray has all the answers to your most pressing M&A questions. 

If you aren’t registered with a VIP ticket, email events@hwmedia.com. The team is happy to help get you into these exclusive sessions. 

Gathering of Eagles

To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023, click here. And, don’t forget to register for the charity golf tournament! Enjoying a round on the green among colleagues is a great networking opportunity at GOE. This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners. The insightful DealMakers presenters will be taking the stage along with other housing industry leaders like Jason Mitchell and Jessica Edgerton. 

