Find your favorite moments at Gathering of Eagles

What is the HW Media and RealTrends team most looking forward to at Gathering of Eagles? Great community, thoughtful content and the chance to forge new opportunities together. Want to join in on the action? Register for Gathering of Eagles today and join us in Austin, Texas, June 18-21.

“Being with friends and leaders always gets my heart moving. This is especially true when we are all in the throes of the same tough market conditions. I enjoy listening to how other leaders are navigating these times, sharing ideas and being together in person,” said RTC Consulting partner Steve Murray.

Mark Adams, vice president of real estate at Real Trends, has a particular day of the conference that he can’t wait to attend. “Tuesday has proven to be my favorite day at Gathering of Eagles. The content is centered around taking stock of where we are now. It will also look forward to how we plan for the future,” said Adams.

Tracey Velt, senior director of data and content at HW Media is most looking forward to the panel, “The Evolution of Teams.” “Teams have changed the landscape of real estate brokerage. The four leaders on this panel will share their unique models, lead generation strategies and provide valuable feedback to brokers about working with teams to grow market share,” she said.

“After a round on the course, we’ll head to the Hill Country Pavilion for the Monday night cocktail reception,” said Makenna Clay, events and programs specialist at HW Media. “There we’ll have even more drinks and recognize a few of the latest RealTrends and HousingWire award winners.” Clay is looking forward to the opportunity to celebrate high-achieving colleagues in housing.

To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023 and experience all of our team’s favorite moments for yourself, click here. And, don’t forget to register for the charity golf tournament! Enjoying a round on the green among colleagues is a great networking opportunity at GOE. This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners.