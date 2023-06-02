You’ve enjoyed and learned from dozens of articles over the past few weeks, highlighting the panels and speakers at Gathering of Eagles. Powerful real estate leaders like Gary Keller, founder of Keller Williams, Nick Bailey, president and CEO of RE/MAX, Katie Johnson of the National Association of Realtors and Chrissy Oliver with Compass, will speak to attendees in fireside chats and panels like “Preparing your Brokerage for Future Prosperity.” But, what does a day in the life at Gathering of Eagles actually look like? How will you spend your days “forging opportunities” in the picturesque Texas hill country? Register today to find out.

Below RealTrends and HW Media leaders, shares their experiences of what a day in the life will look like at Gathering of Eagles.

“Monday is one of the days I am looking forward to the most,” said Brena Nath, director of HW+ and events at HW Media.

On Monday, attendees will start the day early with a cup of coffee and a keynote address from Mike Staver.

From there, attendees will hear, “relevant topics that offer unique information to help real estate leaders run more efficient businesses. The real estate community is collaborative and that shines at the Gathering,” said Tracey Velt, senior director of data and content at HW Media.

Monday’s can’t-miss sessions include a fireside chat between Steve Murray and Gary Keller, thought-provoking lunch workshops and sessions like, “A Fresh Look at Operating Costs.”

Velt says on Monday, she’s looking forward to hearing the information leaders need to propel their businesses forward in today’s challenging market.

“After the morning sessions, we have a handful of networking opportunities for you to choose from, with my particular favorite being the wine tasting,” said Nath.

Attendees can attend the free wine tasting at Blind Salamander or play a round of golf in the Gathering of Eagles charity golf tournament.

“Hop on a shuttle to the Fazios Canyons course to get the golf outing started. There are a few different competitions such as the ‘closest to the hole’ shot. Its destined to be a competitive tournament,” said Makenna Clay, events and programs specialist at HW Media.”

“It’s going to be hot outside, so definitely take advantage of the golf beer cart sponsored by Real Estate Web Masters,” said Clay.

At the end of the day, you can find all your friends and colleagues at the Hill Country Pavilion where Nath says she’ll be watching the sunset over the famous Austin hills with a glass of wine and friends in the RealTrends community.



This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners.