The evolution of teams at Gathering of Eagles 2023

Teams are changing the face of real estate brokerage. At Gathering of Eagles 2023, we look at how brokerages can evolve to meet the needs of the new team landscape and build them into the fabric of their organizations.

All of this information will be broken down during “The Evolution of Teams,” session on Monday, June 19. Speakers will include Leigh Brown, president of the North Carolina Association of Realtors, Jason Mitchell, CEO of the Jason Mitchell Group and Jose Medina, team leader of Jose Medina and Associates Keller Williams.

Moderating the session is HW Media’s own senior director of data and content, Tracey Velt. “Teams have changed the landscape of real estate brokerage. The three leaders we have on stage will share their unique models and lead generation strategies. They will provide valuable feedback to brokers about working with teams to grow market share,” said Velt.

Brown, Mitchell and Medina will bring together decades of team leadership and real estate experience. These leaders prove that when teams come together, they can achieve more than they ever thought imaginable, like Medina’s 2022 sales record of 900 closed transactions. According to Brown, her team’s level of business rests on the foundation of solid client and partner relationships. She’ll share her expertise on gaining confidence to bring your professional career to new heights. Mitchell is also well acquainted with the power of client relationships, as 90% of his team’s business is acquired through referrals. He’ll share the best practices he and his team follow that led him to the nomination of “Arizona’s most influential millennial.”



To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023, click here. Teams are eligible for special deals on conference registrations. And, don’t forget to lock in the exclusive Gathering of Eagles room rate by May 16th. This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners. Brown, Mitchell and Medina will be taking the stage along with other housing industry leaders that you can’t miss.