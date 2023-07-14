UnlistedHomes launches AI-powered home search engine

UnlistedHomes.com, an off-market real estate platform, unveiled this week its universal AI-powered home search engine. With this technology, users can now discover their next home using natural language. The development is supported by ChatGPT, an advanced AI tool developed by OpenAI.

“Unlisted is thrilled to be the first real estate technology to offer ChatGPT-enabled home search to all our users,” Katie Hill, Unlisted’s founder and CEO, said. “This innovation aligns with our commitment to connect people and real estate in all new ways to create more opportunities for buyers, sellers, agents, and the industry as a whole.”

This feature allows buyers to find their dream homes using conversational search terms. For example, they can now simply input requests such as “Show me homes with four bedrooms and two bathrooms between $750,000 and $900,000 in Upper Arlington, OH.”

Traditionally, online home search engines limited users to selecting criteria one attribute at a time, often requiring seven or more specifications before revealing search results. Unlisted’s ChatGPT integration provides a streamlined mechanism in which users can directly type a description of their desired home into an open text box.

The software translates the users’ words into complex queries of UnlistedHomes.com’s extensive database, which encompasses over 121 million homes in the United States.

Buyers then receive a curated list of homes tailored specifically to their preferences.

“Unlisted’s ChatGPT integration represents one example of the immense potential of AI technology to revolutionize the real estate industry,” Henri Hegemier, Unlisted’s CTO, said. “We’re demonstrating a very practical application of large language models, helping users find their ideal homes more efficiently and intuitively than ever before.”

Unlisted’s non-traditional approach to real estate extends beyond its AI-powered home search engine. Since its launch in 2022, Unlisted has remained the only residential real estate platform focused on off-market properties instead of nationally listed properties.

Unlisted allows buyers to discover off-market homes they like and send personal notes and care packages, including treats like chocolate bars and cookies, to the homes’ owners. Owners can respond to buyers through a secure and anonymous chat at UnlistedHomes.com, facilitating exploration of potential home sales in the present or future.

