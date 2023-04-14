Top-producing Manhattan agent joins Elegran

Top-producing Manhattan-based agent Aimee Fink has left Douglas Elliman for Elegran Real Estate, according to an announcement on Thursday.

Fink, who had been with Douglas Elliman for nine years, has 30 years of combined experience in both the luxury real estate market, and as one of the fashion industry’s leading salespersons, having represented high-end designers like Prada, Fendi and Gucci. In addition, she has also working with high-end retailers like Saks and Neiman Marcus as both buyer and seller of luxury goods.

“Aimee combines her eye for all things luxury with her expertise in closing deals, both of which afford her clients a decisive leg up when looking to buy or sell property in New York City,” Michael Rossi, the founder of Elegran, said in a statement.

During her time at Douglas Elliman, Fink was consistently ranked in as a top 25 agent, according to the press release. In 2021, Fink closed 27 transaction sides, recording $25.69 million in sales volume, good enough for a top 500 ranking in sales volume in the 2022 RealTrends America’s Best Volume agent rankings.

“I am excited to join Elegran; their unparalleled global reach thanks to their exclusive partnership with Forbes Global Properties and their tech driven approach will certainly benefit my business,” Fink says. “I felt an instant connection with the company’s leadership team and was immediately impressed by the remarkable resources and support provided by the firm. I look forward to continuing to serve my current and future clients backed by the reputation and power of the Elegran brand.”

In addition to her careers in fashion and real estate, Fink has also bought, grew, and sold her own home care business, as well as a not-for-profit helping seniors with medical care, called Medical Angels. Fink also donates a portion of her commission from each transaction to the charity of her client’s choice.