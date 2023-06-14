Top Bay Area agent Tracy McLaughlin returns to The Agency

After eight months at Engel and Völkers, Tracy McLaughlin, one of the nation’s top real estate agents, has returned to The Agency.

In 2022, the Marin County, California-based agent recorded a sales volume of over $233 million, good enough for the No. 18 spot in California, according to the 2023 RealTrends America’s Best rankings.

McLaughlin was ranked No. 280 in the state for transaction sides after recording 42 sides in 2022.

McLaughlin joined The Agency in 2019 after a stint with Compass, which bought Pacific Union, the brokerage she owned with her ex-husband Mark McLaughlin. (The brokerage giant paid north of $80 million to acquire Pacific Union. Mark McLaughlin left Compass in 2021.)

In late October 20222, McLaughlin joined Engel & Völkers, citing the firm’s “expansive global network” and “collaborative leadership and support” as reasons for the move.

The Agency, which was the No. 18 brokerage in the country by sales volume in 2022, has been rapidly expanding over the past six months, launching eight new offices in the first quarter of 2023 alone.