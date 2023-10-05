These are the top Asian American real estate, mortgage producers in the US

The Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) shared its annual “A-List” on Monday. Shirley Gary, Tracy Allen, Realty Group, and the Advanced Super Team ranked highest in AREAA’s real estate sales list, while Shashank Shekhar and Joanna Yu topped the loan originators rankings.

When added-up together, the A-List honorees generated more than $15.4 billion in sales volume from 20,472 transaction sides in 2022. From Oct. 12-14, the AREAA will hold its national convention in Chicago where it will celebrate the honorees.

The ranking was produced by RealTrends in partnership with Bank of America.

Shirley Gary of Ansley Christie’s Real Estate ranked first in the “Individual Real Estate Agents Sides” list. She generated 263 transaction sides in 2022 and came in 22nd in RealTrends’ “The Thousand” ranking. Meanwhile, Tracy Allen of Coldwell Banker Realty in Honolulu, ranked first in the “Individual Real Estate Agents Volume” list. She generated $200.92 million in 2022 and was 77th in RealTrends’ “The Thousand” ranking.

On the teams side, Long Doan’s Realty Group in Minneapolis nabbed the top team spot on the “Real Estate Team Sides” list with 4,412 transactions in 2022. At the same time, the Advanced Super Team earned top honors in sales volume, generating $2.69 billion

in 2022.

Lastly, for loan originators, Shashank Shekhar, founder and CEO of InstaMortgage in San Jose, Calif., was the number one loan originator, with 400 closed mortgages in 2022.

In order to submit an application, AREAA expected individual agents to have generated at least 15 transaction sides or $6 million in sales volume in 2022. Teams needed to have at least 25 transaction sides and $9 million in sales volume, plus the team lead had to be an AREAA member. On the other hand, loan officers could simply submit an application directly to AREAA.