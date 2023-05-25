The Real Brokerage enters South Dakota with top-performing team

It’s clear that The Real Brokerage is in growth mode. The firm announced its entrance into South Dakota on Thursday, less than two weeks after announcing the addition of two mega teams.

With this launch, Real now has operations in 47 states and four Canadian provinces.

The South Dakota operation will be led by Josh Boschee, who currently serves as Real’s principal broker in North Dakota.

“It’s exciting to be rounding out Real’s presence in America’s heartland. The company’s tech-powered platform and resources that are tailored to support the success of its agents will resonate in South Dakota, where the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well,” Boschee said in a statement.

In concert with the South Dakota launch, the brokerage is welcoming the top-producing Christians Team Real Estate to the firm. The 16-member team is led by Jeff Christians and includes six agents who serve clients in the Rapid City-Spearfish metro area and two who are located in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Real’s expansion into this growing housing market allows our agents to better serve their clients,” Tamir Poleg, the CEO of Real, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be launching our operations in South Dakota with an experienced broker like Josh as well as Jeff and his team, who not only know the market well, but who represent the region’s largest new home builders.”

The team specializes in new construction. In 2022, the team sold 238 homes, totaling $82 million in sales volume, according to the release. In addition, in 2021, the team recorded 220 transaction sides and $73.886 million in sales volume, good enough for the No. 5 spot in South Dakota in the 2022 RealTrends America’s Best Rankings.

“The move to Real made a lot of sense for our team. By leaning into technology and keeping overhead low, I believe Real is able to offer some of the most competitive compensation in the industry and still offer a robust platform for agents. In addition, through Real’s revenue sharing program, our agents have access to an additional source of income designed to build long-term wealth,” Christians said in a statement.

During the first quarter of 2023, Real’s agent count surpassed 10,000 agents for the first time, a 120% annual increase.