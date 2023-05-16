Two mega teams join The Real Brokerage

Agent count at The Real Brokerage is continuing to rise. The firm announced the addition of two mega real estate teams on Tuesday.

Both Lynchburg’s Finest Real Estate and JC Penny Realty have 25 agents and several years of experience in their respective markets.

Founded in 2016 and led by Yvonne Jansesn, as well as the husband and wife team of Betsy and Matt Ferguson, Lynchburg’s Finest serves clients in the Lynchburg, Virginia metro area.

“We are excited to welcome Betsy, Matt and Yvonne to Real. They have built an incredible reputation for the customized service they provide their clients, the training and support they provide their agents and the efforts they make to give back to the Lynchburg community,” Sharran Srivatsaa, the president of Real, said in a statement. “We are confident that they will continue to excel as part of the Real platform.”

Betsy Ferguson has an interior design background as well as over 15 years of experience in the real estate industry, while Jansen has a background in new home marketing and sales with Toll Brothers, as well as previous experience as a brokerage owner.

“Joining Real was just the natural next step for our team,” Betsy Ferguson said in a statement. “Real’s vision and culture aligns with ours. We are thrilled to be able to offer our agents the perfect place to learn and grow. Real has the resources and platform to ensure that we are able to offer both our agents and clients more value.”

In 2022, the team completed 325 transactions for a total of $185 million in sales volume, according to the release.

JC Penny Realty was founded in 2013 by Jon and Deb Penny in Central Florida. At Real, the team will rebrand as the JC Penny Team Brokered By Real Broker, LLC.

“We are thrilled to welcome The JC Penny Team to Real,” Srivatsaa said in a statement. “Their commitment to provide their agents the tools with which to prosper and better serve their clients aligns with what we are building at Real.”

Jon Penny began his real estate career in 2003 and has worked with investors around the world. Deb Penny focuses on the team’s coaching and training operations.

“Joining Real will increase our ability to serve and protect our clients and agents in this fast-changing market and economy,” Jon Penny said in a statement.

Deb Penny added: “The energy and excitement at Real, along with the technology and increased opportunity to grow, will allow the JC Penny Team to thrive through 2023 and beyond.”