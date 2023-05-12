MLSListings launches CoreLogic Prospects CRM for subscribers

MLSListings, the locally-based multiple listing service (MLS) serving the Bay Area, Silicon Valley, and California coastal regions, announced this week that it has launched Prospects CRM, a premium customer relationship management (CRM) tool from CoreLogic. The goal is to help agents improve productivity, save time, and increase client engagement.

“We are enhancing our agent tech stack by providing our subscribers with a top-notch CRM solution that offers seamless onboarding and time-saving integrations with other CoreLogic solutions, including MatrixTM and the MLS-Touch® mobile app,” said Dave Wetzel, president and CEO of MLSListings. “Prospects CRM gives our members a powerful new tool that will enable them to efficiently and effectively manage clients.”

According to feedback from MLSListings subscribers, a CRM is one of the top tools agents prioritize to enhance their client follow-up and marketing efforts. While most productive real estate agents already use a CRM, there are often limitations, such as the lack of integration with multiple listing information and client insights, as well as the need to learn a new CRM if they switch firms.

To address these challenges, MLSListings is offering Prospects CRM as an included benefit for its subscribers at no additional cost. The new tool is now available to the approximately 17,000 MLSListings subscribers.

Devi Mateti, president of enterprise digital solutions at CoreLogic, emphasized that Prospects CRM stands out from other CRM solutions due to its integration with other productivity and marketing tools within the CoreLogic ecosystem.

“MLSs should consider CRM integration into essential agent workflows as a core service, and MLSListings is taking the lead with this offering. They are once again setting a high standard by providing their subscribers with the essential tools they need in 2023 and beyond,” Mateti said.

“With Prospects CRM, agents’ databases are automatically set up at login,” Mateti added. “The integration with Matrix ensures that contacts automatically sync with the CRM. For agents who store their contacts on their phone’s contact manager, the integration with MLS-Touch allows for a one-click import of all contacts, seamlessly flowing into their CRM. No other CRM solution offers agents a more integrated, connected, secure, and engaging experience as powerful as this.”

MLSListings Inc. is a premier multiple listing service recognized nationwide. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, the MLSListings platform provides real estate professionals and consumers with accurate data that is updated every five minutes. Facilitating over $70 billion in annual real estate activity, it serves as the hub of comprehensive real estate data and transactions in the northern California marketplace.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, CoreLogic is a leading global provider of property information, analytics, and data-enabled solutions. Its extensive data, sourced from public, contributory, and proprietary sources, spans over 4.5 billion records and 50 years, covering detailed information on property, mortgages, encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk, and related performance. CoreLogic serves various markets, including real estate, mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.