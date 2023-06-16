LiveEasy introduces homeownership and rental dashboards

Home services platform LiveEasy, formerly known as MoveEasy, announced this week that it has expanded into new sectors with the roll-out of its homeownership and rental dashboards. The expansion will bring its services to millions of additional consumers and businesses, according to the company.

LiveEasy’s rental dashboard marks the launch of an entirely new sector, while the homeownership dashboard, beta-launched in October 2022, now offers full functionality to all users.

“We’ve taken the bold and strategic step to bring together buyers, sellers, renters, and homeowners under one roof, serving every American consumer who owns, lives in, or rents any type of home,” Venkatesh Ganapathy, founder and CEO of LiveEasy, said in a press release. “We are excited to expand our services and bring our valued partners in the real estate industry along with us.”

The homeownership dashboard focuses on wealth building and managing home equity. It offers tools, calculators, and built-in loans and financing options, including mortgage refinancing for remodels and renovations. Homeowners can track the real-time value of their homes, access mortgage information, and receive immediate assistance from live representatives regarding mortgage and refinancing advice.

The dashboard also enables customers to project the impact of renovations on their equity, assess unique HELOC situations, and secure financing and contractors for projects. Additionally, it provides cost-saving features for cable, internet, home security, and more, as well as discounts on home products and services throughout the homeownership journey.

The renter dashboard offers customized services to streamline the needs of renters. It simplifies the move-in process, manages security deposits and pet policies, schedules key pickups and walkthroughs, and handles day-to-day requirements like routine visits, maintenance appointments, landscaping services, and appliance care.

LiveEasy has also unveiled an update to the integration of these platforms with other partners and businesses. The update includes the introduction of embeddable modular tools, like widgets and APIs, that allow users to customize and configure the software according to their preferences.

“Thanks to our recent funding led by Moderne Ventures & Travelers Insurance, we’ve been able to double down on our innovative edge,” Ganapathy said. “We’re committed to building products that will truly make a difference in the real estate industry, and today’s rollout is a testament to that commitment.”

Launched in in 2017, LiveEasy initially offered white label moving concierge services and a moving dashboard, which allows new residents to access and save money on local services such as cable, internet, maintenance, and insurance. This resulted in an average household savings of $400, according to the company.

With the recent expansion, LiveEasy will offer its services to the 190 million+ homes and rental units in America, potentially saving consumers hundreds of millions of dollars.

“In just the last year-plus, we’ve already helped put nearly $10 million back in Americans’ pockets,” Ganapathy said. “We’re helping them maximize their home’s equity potential and build meaningful wealth, all while making their lives easier by bringing all their home-related needs into one convenient platform. This expansion will also increase opportunities and revenue for the businesses that support them.”

LiveEasy is a full-service home management concierge platform designed to assist homeowners and renters in the United States with their moving and home management needs. The platform offers various tools to access service providers, savings, a dedicated concierge, and more.

For partners, LiveEasy provides a white-labeled, turnkey solution that allows businesses to customize and brand the platform, offering a comprehensive home management solution to their clients and fostering lifelong connections. LiveEasy currently partners with mortgage, insurance, rental, home services and the largest real estate brokerages in the country, representing over 150,000 agents.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.