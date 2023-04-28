Keller Williams acquires top-producing Arizona indie brokerage

Coldwell Banker isn’t the only brokerage gaining top-producing agents this week. Earlier this week, Keller Williams Integrity First announced that it had acquired the Chandler, Arizona-based independent brokerage Infinity & Associates Real Estate. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Through the acquisition, Keller Williams Integrity First gains 48 agents and two staff members. The former Infinity agents will become a team within their new Gilbert, Arizona-based brokerage.

Over the past two years, Infinity & Associates Real Estate sold over 940 homes for $513.1 million in sales volume, with $250.1 million occurring in 2022 alone, according to a statement from Keller Williams.

Bill Ryan, the founder and designated broker of Infinity & Associates, said in a statement that he is excited to affiliate with Keller Williams and use their market share, technology, culture and systems and models to grow.

“This is a great market, loaded with opportunities for both buyers and sellers,” Ryan added. “Get in front of your clients frequently both face-to-face and with the use of technology. We’re looking forward to a positive company culture, great systems, and a growing network of successful and energized agents and brokers.”

Ryan previously worked for RE/MAX before founding Infinity & Associates in 2019.