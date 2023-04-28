Coldwell Banker gains 20 agents from Villa Real Estate closure

Coldwell Banker Realty has gained over 20 new agents thanks to the recent closure of Newport Beach, California-based Villa Real Estate.

Agents joining Coldwell Banker include Tim Carr, Kim Bibb, Evan Corkett, Jon Flagg, and Steven High, who had formerly served as the vice president of Coldwell Banker Newport Beach before becoming a partner at Villa Real Estate.

“I am thrilled to return to Coldwell Banker, with its unparalleled reputation, influential brand recognition, top-class luxury marketing program, global reach, state-of-the-art technology, and unwavering support, all of which are imperative to maximize my agents’ potential amidst a constantly evolving market,” High said in a statement.

In 2021, Villa Real Estate closed $1.9 billion in sales volume, according to data from the multiple listing service (MLS). Of the nearly $2 billion in sales volume, Bibb, who is the No. 44 ranked agent in California according to the 2022 RealTrends America’s Best rankings, was responsible for $190.6 million.

Villa Real Estate was founded in 2013 by Gary Jabara, the founder of Boardwalk Investments and the CEO of Mobility. The firm announced that it would be closing its offices in Newport Beach, Balboa Peninsula and Laguna Beach in late April.

“This is a win-win as it creates a powerful combination of Newport Beach’s elite agents with the most renowned luxury real estate brand across the globe, bringing unprecedented opportunities for all parties, especially our clients,” Debbie Lewandowski, manager of the Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach office, said in a statement.

According to Coldwell Banker Realty, more agents are expected to move over to the firm from the Villa Real Estate closure in the coming weeks.