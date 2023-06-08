eXp designates Chime Technologies as a trusted solution provider

Chime Technologies, a real estate technology company, announced this week that it has been designated as a trusted solution provider for global real estate brokerage eXp Realty.

According to Chime, the company’s “market-leading innovation” and ability to cater to the growing demands of eXp Realty have positioned it as an ideal partner for the brokerage.

“Today’s agents face immense pressure due to shifting market conditions and increased industry competition, making their daily responsibilities more challenging than ever,” Joe Daee, vice president of global enterprise sales at Chime, said. “Since our inception, we have remained steadfastly focused on meeting the unique needs of the real estate industry and consistently investing in our suite of products to support this community. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with eXp Realty and empower even more agents to concentrate on what they do best – providing exceptional service to their clients.”

With this designation, the brokerage will add Chime’s CRM as a trusted solution “to help real estate professionals close more deals faster,” according to a press release from the company.

Chime’s CRM has been proven to expedite deal closings by utilizing intuitive AI and a range of other features, like IDX integration, Chime’s Smart Plans, and social media marketing, according to the company. The CRM also offers monthly feature updates, giving agents access to cutting-edge technology with a user-friendly interface that allows for seamless integration.

Based in San Francisco, Chime Technologies is a real estate technology innovator. It offers an award-winning CRM solution that leverages intuitive AI to help real estate professionals close deals faster. As of June 2023, Chime’s technology was being utilized by over 40,000 agents nationwide.

eXp Realty is a cloud-based real estate brokerage that utilizes the immersive 3D platform Virbela, which enables agents to connect and collaborate, regardless of their location. The brokerage currently has a global community of over 88,000 real estate agents and is committed to empowering its professionals with cutting-edge technology, streamlining processes, increasing productivity, and fostering business growth, according to the company.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.