Elegran Real Estate welcome top producing agent

New York City-based Elegran Real Estate | Forbes Global Properties continues to welcome top-producing agents to its ranks this spring. On Tuesday, the firm announced that Sonal Patel was leaving Compass to join Elegran.

A native New Yorker, Patel has over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry. In 2022, she generated roughly $15 million in sales volume, according to the release.

Prior to joining Compass in 2019, Patel spent six years at Level Group.

“Her keen eye for value, engaging personality and holistic approach to the nature of a transaction makes Sonal the perfect combination of advisor, advocate, and strategist,” Michael Rossi, the founder and CEO of Elegran, said in a statement. “She’s a skilled negotiator with a deep understanding of people as well as strong instincts about market trends – both of which afford her clients a decisive leg up when looking to buy or sell property in New York City.”

Before embarking on her real estate career, Patel was a commercial litigator. She has also served as an independent legal advisor on financing and sales transactions, representing co-op and condo boards, real estate developers, financiers, hoteliers, small businesses, individuals and families in New York City

At Elegran, Patel says she is looking forward to growing her business through the brokerage’s partnership with Forbes Global Properties.

“Elegran truly stood out as the ideal partner for this next phase of my professional development,” Patel said in a statement. “They are invested in my growth as a broker. In just my first three weeks at the company, I’ve already seen a significant uptick in the growth of my business.”