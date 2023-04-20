David Lykken to speak at RealTrends DealMakers 2023

To combat margin compression, real estate brokers are adding affiliated services to their bucket of services. But, how you structure those agreements and the partnership you develop can make a big impact on how that service thrives.

As an industry leader, maintaining relationships with mortgage and title professionals could take your business to the next level, and mortgage professional David Lykken wants to help you achieve those goals.

David Lykken is the founder, president and chief transformation officer at Transformational Mortgage Solution (TMS). Lykken will take the stage during DealMakers and the session, “Best Practices for Affiliated Partnerships.”

“Best Practices for Affiliated Partnerships,” will examine the importance of aligning your brokerage with strong partners in mortgage, title, insurance and other services. Lykken and his fellow speakers — to be announced soon — will break down the best practices for creating and structuring partnerships and maintaining strong relationships.

Lykken is an industry veteran with more than 50 years of experience. He relies on the core principles of communication, consulting and coaching to drive his business forward. Outside his role at TMS, Lykken is also the host of two podcasts: “Lykken on Lending,” and “Lykken on Leadership.”

DealMakers, led by industry experts Steve Murray, senior advisor to HWMedia and a partner in RTC Consulting and Scott Wright, a partner in RTC Consulting lead this a one-day event open to Gathering of Eagles VIP ticket holders. Attendees will get the low-down on all things M&A, including valuation, prospecting for candidates, best practices for expanding local growth and structuring solid deals.



Lykken will be taking the stage along with other housing industry leaders like Rick Davidson, Peter Luft and others.