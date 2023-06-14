CubiCasa launches 3D product set for immersive property marketing

Global real estate software company CubiCasa revealed its latest innovation on Wednesday with the introduction of its 3D product set. This new offering allows real estate agents to create more immersive property marketing assets from a five-minute floor plan scan.

“In designing these new 3D products, we wanted to stay true to our ‘simple and efficient five-minute scan’ mantra while offering new and innovative ways to market property listings,” Jeff Allen, president of CubiCasa, said in a prepared statement. “Photographers now have instant access to a premium service for their customers, and agents can help their listings stand out like never before. This moves us another step closer to empowering home buyers and agents with floor plans on every listing in the U.S.”

CubiCasa’s new suite of 3D products includes the following:

3D floor plan: Elevates property visualization with birds-eye view 3D floor plans; users can include detailed materials and furniture to mirror reality

Elevates property visualization with birds-eye view 3D floor plans; users can include detailed materials and furniture to mirror reality 3D video render: Showcases main rooms and property highlights through 2-3 minute 3D video renderings

Showcases main rooms and property highlights through 2-3 minute 3D video renderings 3D marketing bundle: Combines both 3D floor plans and video renderings

According to the company, the enhanced 3D floor plans and video renderings are designed to provide realistic representations of flooring materials, color schemes, walls, appliances, furniture, and more. Real estate agents will also have access to more detailed information about a property to help market listings more effectively.

“The mesmerizing 3D floor plans and captivating 3D videos are extraordinary additions that allow agents to showcase their listings in new ways,” said Katie Colman, owner of In1View Media.

The company plans to roll out these products gradually to its users through an invitation-based system over the next few weeks.

CubiCasa also now supports CAD outputs for both 2D and 3D software in various file formats. Customers who purchase any 3D product will receive a complimentary 2D floor plan with fixed furniture to assist with property presentations.

To access CubiCasa’s innovative floor plan scanning app, users can download the CubiCasa app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is a software company that aims to digitize the real estate sector for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries. The company’s technology is currently being used in 172 different countries and it has facilitated the creation of over 1 million floor plans to date.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.