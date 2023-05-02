Corcoran welcomes Bergen County-based affiliate

The Corcoran Group is welcoming its latest affiliate in Bergen County, New Jersey. The new affiliate, Corcoran Infinity Properties, will be owned and led by David Arabia, and will serve clients throughout Bergen County.

Arabia has 25 years of real estate experience as an independent agent, but this will be his first role as a brokerage leader.

“I am extremely proud to be a part of Corcoran’s expansion and to be working with their talented executive team as we launch Corcoran Infinity Properties,” Arabia said in a statement. “Our team of accomplished, specialized, and knowledgeable agents, coupled with Corcoran’s impressive brand recognition, powerful technology platform, and global reach is sure to elevate our already heightened level of client service even further.”

The firm, which was formerly known as Friedberg Properties & Associates, was founded in 1994 by Marlyn Friedberg. Over the next three decades, the firm expanded to include over 100 agents and offices in Alpine, Cresskill and River Vale. Arabia’s acquisition of the firm from Friedberg is occurring in tandem with the launch of the new affiliate.

With its close proximity to New York City, top-performing public schools, various entertainment venues and nearly 9,000 acres of parkland, Bergen County has become incredibly desirable for many home buyers. As of April 28, the county has an Altos Research Market Action Index score of 50 (Altos considers anything above a 30 to be a seller’s market), a median list price of $872,400 and a median days on market of 28.

“Launching Corcoran Infinity Properties adds another crucial puzzle piece to our growing affiliate network, both in the greater tri-state area and across the globe,” Pamela Liebman, the president and CEO of Corcoran Group, said in a statement. “Not only does this increase our already substantial presence in the Northeast, David and his world-class team are sure to generate valuable referral opportunities and market insights, as Bergen County continues to grow as one of the area’s most desirable for consumers.”

Since launching its affiliate network in February 2020, Corcoran has welcomed new affiliates in Georgia, Connecticut, Tennessee, New Jersey, the Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos, and most recently in Northern Italy.