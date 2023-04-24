Christie’s sets up shop in Germany

Christie’s International Real Estate is welcoming yet another new affiliate. The firm announced Thursday that it is welcoming Munich-based RIEDEL as its latest European affiliate.

Founded in 1982 by the husband-and-wife team of Heiner and Ingrid Riedel, RIEDEL serves luxury home buyers and sellers in Munich and the surrounding areas in Bavaria. Today, the firm is led by the Riedel’s son Markus, who serves as managing director, and nephews Max Riedel and Ralf Heidemann.

In addition, Sabine Lenzer, who has more than 30 years of combined experience in residential brokerage and relocation consulting, serves as the brokerage’s head of international sales. In total, the firm has a team of 50 people, including 23 agents and an in-house marketing division.

“RIEDEL is honored to be Munich’s exclusive affiliate for Christie’s International Real Estate, a brand that aligns so well with our firm’s values and vision,” Markus Riedel said in a statement. “The relationship will undoubtedly enhance our services and create exciting opportunities for our agents and clients.”

The firm has offices throughout Munich, as well as offices in Nymphenburg, Schwabing and Bogenhausen, and the nearby towns of Gräfelfing and Grünwald.

“RIEDEL’s unwavering commitment to the highest level of service and 40-year track record in luxury property sales make them an ideal partner to carry the Christie’s International Real Estate brand into one of the world’s most beautiful and livable cities,” Michael Golden, the co-CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate, said in a statement.

Munich’s luxury real estate sector has grown in recent years with the expanded presence of technology giants such as Google, Amazon and Apple, as well as that of German firms like BMW, Siemens AG and Allianz.

RIEDEL joins Christie’s stable of European affiliates, including those in Switzerland, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, France and The Netherlands, and those in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Earlier this month, Christie’s added affiliates in Lexington, Kentucky, and Madison, Wisconsin.

Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate network is an invitation-only brokerage network. The network currently has affiliates in nearly 50 countries and territories world-wide.

@properties acquired Christie’s in November 2021.