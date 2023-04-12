Christie’s sets up shop in Lexington, Kentucky

A week after expanding into Wisconsin, Christie’s International Real Estate is setting up shop in central Kentucky. The firm announced Wednesday that it is launching a new firm, Christie’s International Real Estate Bluegrass, in Lexington, Kentucky.

The new brokerage firm will serve as Christie’s exclusive central Kentucky affiliate, and will be led by the husband-and-wife team of Rusty and Rachel Underwood.

In addition to starting the firm with Christie’s, the Underwoods have also partnered with Ball Homes, one of Kentucky’s largest homebuilders.

“Our philosophy has always been that each of our clients deserves a luxury experience. And there is no better name in luxury brokerage than Christie’s International Real Estate. We know the brand is going to resonate with the people and culture of central Kentucky, and we’re thrilled to represent it in our hometown,” Rachel Underwood, who will serve as chief operating officer of Christie’s International Real Estate Bluegrass, said in a statement.

The firm is launching with more than 50 agents and 11 staff members who will serve the Bluegrass region out of the Lexington office. According to the press release, agents have an average of 20 years of experience.

In addition, Rusty Underwood served as the most recent past president of the local Realtor association, Bluegrass Realtors, and also serves as the acting chair of the local MLS, Imagine MLS.

Known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to Keeneland racetrack, as well as the University of Kentucky and the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

“Lexington is a unique place in America with traditions, beauty and culture all its own – and homes and estates that are equally special. We are very excited for Christie’s International Real Estate to build a strong presence in this market and to have dynamic leaders like the Underwoods and their team carrying the brand,” Chris Lim, the president of Christie’s International Real Estate, said in a statement.

Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate network is an invitation-only brokerage network. The network currently has affiliates in nearly 50 countries and territories worldwide. @properties acquired Christie’s in November 2021.