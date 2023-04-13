Century 21 welcomes new Long Island affiliate

Compass and Christie’s International Real Estate aren’t the only firms that are currently in growth mode. Anywhere Real Estate brand Century 21 has welcomed a new Long Island-based affiliate, according to an announcement on Thursday.

Led by broker-owner Douglas Cabral, the new Century 21 Excelsior Realty is based in Mattituck, New York, and specializes in luxury real estate in the Hamptons, North Fork, and Queens, as well as in Suffolk and Nassau counties.

“I love serving as a conduit for a successful future for both my clients and affiliated agents. Our affiliation with Century 21 Real Estate will be a huge differentiator for us that will help drive growth,” Cabral said in a statement. “In addition to elevating the client experience with the support of a global network complemented by local brand power, I’m also looking forward to providing the right resources and tools to help new entrepreneurs launch their business and work with seasoned agents to enhance their business.”

Cabral has been a broker since 2018. Prior to starting his career in real estate, Cabral ran his own multi-office insurance agency and founded a commercial lending company.

“Doug’s impressive and multi-faceted career, fierce entrepreneurial spirit and focus on quality service are a surefire combination for success,” Mike Miedler, the president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC, said in a statement.

According to the press release, Cabral and Century 21 Excelsior Realty are looking to welcome more agents to the brokerage.