Can’t-miss GOE sessions to win the market

Gathering of Eagles 2023 will be a time to celebrate. This market has been tough, from low inventory to high mortgage rates, everyone is feeling the crunch, but we’re halfway through! Together at Gathering of Eagles, broker-owners, presidents and senior leadership in real estate can come together to exchange ideas, network and hear from their colleagues on stage.

The following sessions from this year’s Gathering of Eagles agenda should be marked as ‘can’t-miss’ in your program book as you prepare to forge new opportunities and look forward to winning the rest of the market in 2023.

Best practices for affiliated service partnerships

For VIP ticket holders attending DealMakers, this session by David Lykken, founder, president and chief transformational officer at Transformational Mortgage Solutions and Phillip Cantrell, CEO of Benchmark Realty, will show real estate leaders what qualities to look for in their partners across the industry. In a recent interview with RealTrends, Lykken gave an inside look into this session saying that leadership, vision, competence and experience are paramount to a solid partnership.

This session, lead by United Wholesale Mortgage’s Desmond Smith, will give broker-owners and real estate leaders a fresh perspective and show you why having a winning mindset and doing things differently will lead to success. To win the market, you have to have the right mindset. Focusing on the negative will never lead to progress, so Smith will dive into the ways to keep your eyes on the prize.

Growth in a tough market: New and effective ways to acquire and retain customers

Data, data, data! Speakers Josh Harley, founder and CEO of Fathom Holdings, and Jonathan Lickstein, chief operating officer at Lokation Real Estate, will break down the ways that you can use data to gain and retain customers to win the market. This conversation, moderated by CoreLogic’s Brian Battaglia, will guide attendees through data-based growth strategies, and leave you with creative methods the competition hasn’t used yet.

The future of brokerage

To close out Gathering of Eagles 2023, Steve Murray will take the stage to take a look into the future. After all, it is hard to win today’s market without thinking about the future. What will running a successful brokerage and winning the market look like, not only today, but tomorrow or even next year? Hear Murray’s insights on the future of brokerage and prepare your business for a prosperous future.

