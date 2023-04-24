Build your real estate brokerage financial strategy with these GOE sessions

Managing your real estate firm’s finances is more important than ever in a tight market. The RealTrends 2023 Gathering of Eagles is here to provide advice on improving margins, managing operating costs and building a business with value.

Don’t miss these three sessions if you are building or improving your brokerage’s financial strategy.

Steve Murray and Scott Wright, partners in RealTrends Consulting, will break down everything attendees need to know about current trends in brokerage valuation. This session is a part of DealMakers, a one-day-only event for VIP ticket holders.

Jenni Barnett, COO and CFO at Parks Village Real Estate, Phil Price, CFO at Smith and Associates Real Estate and Michelle Ressler, CFO at The Real Brokerage, will discuss budget priorities and the best practices for managing operating costs without sacrificing essential business functions.

Gavin Swartzman, CEO of Peerage Realty Partners will take the stage for his CEO Playbook on June 20. CEO Playbooks are new to Gathering of Eagles this year. These rapid-fire, 15-minute sessions include off-the-record advice from today’s real estate leaders. Attendees can catch Swartzman breaking down the features that increase a brokerage’s value.

Don't miss Steve Murray, Scott Wright, Jenni Barnett, Gavin Swartzman or any of these other finance leaders on stage at Gathering of Eagles. They will be joined by real estate leaders from across the industry.