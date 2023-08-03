Branden Lopez promoted to General Counsel at @properties

@properties announced the promotion of Branden Lopez to the position of General Counsel. This move comes as @properties aims to expand its business and enhance legal support across its portfolio of enterprises.

Lopez, who joined @properties in November 2022 as Director of Legal, has proven herself as a key member of the leadership team for @properties and Christie’s International Real Estate. In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing various legal aspects of @properties’ fast-growing business.

Branden Lopez

As the second-largest privately held brokerage firm in the United States, @properties boasts an impressive array of businesses under its umbrella, including the renowned Christie’s International Real Estate global luxury brand, the @properties franchise brand, multi-state title company Proper Title, and other real estate ventures.

@properties was ranked No. 8 by both transaction sides and sales volume in the 2023 RealTrends 500 brokerage rankings.

Among her core duties, Lopez will handle legal matters related to affiliate agreements in the U.S. and internationally for both @properties and Christie’s International Real Estate. Additionally, she will ensure compliance with local licensing laws and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) laws concerning marketing in Europe. The management of outside counsel and the protection of @properties’ intellectual property portfolio will also fall under her purview.

Lopez brings extensive expertise to her new role, with more than 17 years of experience as a corporate attorney, including 15 years in the real estate industry. She is a member of esteemed professional organizations such as the Florida Bar Association, the D.C. Bar Association, the Commercial Real Estate Women Network (CREW), and the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC). Lopez holds an undergraduate degree from Florida State University and a J.D. from the Stetson University College of Law.