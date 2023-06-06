Former Compass California CMO joins Christie’s – Sereno

Christie’s International Real Estate – Sereno announced this week the appointment of Jessica Frushtick Grimes, the former chief marketing officer (CMO) of Compass California, to lead strategic growth and marketing for the firm’s expansion into San Francisco, Marin, and Wine Country.

“Jessica has a tremendous track record of being one of the most effective real estate executives in the industry. Her deep connections in the San Francisco-Marin-Wine Country markets will be the strong addition we need as we continue our expansion across the Bay Area,” Sereno founder and owner Chris Trapani said. “She recognizes and delivers on what luxury sales professionals need for success and what marketing an elite brand like Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno requires.

Grimes, a seasoned real estate industry veteran, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as the chief marketing officer for San Francisco-based Pacific Union International since 2012. Under her leadership, Pacific Union transformed from a boutique luxury real estate brokerage with a sales volume of $2.2 billion into the fifth largest real estate firm in the nation, with sales volume surpassing $14 billion in 2017.

“It is a wonderful homecoming to return to the world-renowned Christie’s brand, now owned and operated by seasoned real estate leaders. I’m thrilled to join Sereno’s outstanding team and culture, which supersedes any other I’ve encountered in the real estate industry,” Grimes said.

The CMO also played a pivotal role in Pacific Union’s marketing efforts during eight mergers and acquisitions across California, including the 2018 merger with Compass that established Compass’s market share leadership in the state. Grimes remained the CMO of Compass California until 2021, when she transitioned to lead marketing for a top-ranked Compass team.

“Jessica will play a key role in our continued expansion in Northern California,” Thad Wong, the co-founder of @properties | Christie’s International Real Estate, said. “While she led marketing for Pacific Union International, her work resulted in the brokerage twice being awarded the honor of top Christie’s Global Affiliate of the Year.”

Sereno, led by Trapani and co-founder Ryan Iwanaga, formed a partnership with Christie’s International Real Estate in February 2022. Sereno operates in four of the nation’s top 10 ZIP codes for median home prices, including Atherton, California, which holds the number one spot at $8.9 million. The affiliation provides Sereno’s clients with marketing exposure in 50 countries and access to the social network and clientele.

Founded in 2006, Christie’s International Real Estate – Sereno is the largest locally owned and operated independent real estate company in Northern California. With 17 offices and 580 agents across Silicon Valley, the SF peninsula, Santa Cruz, the East Bay, Lake Tahoe, and Sierra Foothills, the company generates over $6.8 billion in annual sales volume. Christie’s International Real Estate – Sereno ranks among the top five brokerages nationwide in per-agent productivity and average sales price.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.