Anywhere names new presidents for BHGRE and ERA brands

Nearly two months after real estate industry veteran Sherry Chris announced her retirement, the two Anywhere brands she led for decades, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and ERA Real Estate, both have new presidents, according to an announcement on Wednesday from Anywhere Real Estate.

Ginger Wilcox will serve as president of BHGRE and Alex Vidal will lead ERA.

In her role as BHGRE president, Wilcox will oversee a network of more than 12,000 agents and 420 offices worldwide.

“As a third-generation real estate agent, I am fortunate to have an insider perspective on how the real estate industry is rapidly evolving and challenging us to adapt and innovate,” Wilcox, a HousingWire Woman of Influence recipient in 2022, said in a statement. “I am thrilled to have this opportunity to lead the BHGRE network of affiliates and agents. I look forward to leveraging my passion and skills for building strong brands and exceptional customer experiences so that, together, we can create a sustainable future for both the communities we serve and for our industry.”

Prior to calling the shots at BHGRE, Wilcox served as co-CEO and chief revenue officer for RealSure, an iBuying joint venture between Anywhere and Home Partners of America that shut down earlier this year. Prior to her stint at RealSure, Wilcox served as chief experience officer at Homepoint.

“Ginger has demonstrated a laser focus on customer experience and high output results in fast-paced environments throughout her career,” Sue Yannaccone, the president and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors, said in a statement. “She understands how to harness the power of a brand while keeping an eye toward innovating for the future, and we’re so excited to bring her perspective to further elevate Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate in the industry.”

Alex Vidal will lead ERA Real Estate

At ERA, Vidal will lead a network of 40,000 agents who work out of 2,390 offices around the world.

“Throughout my career I have been driven by helping others meet their business and personal goals and I am eager to roll up my sleeves to work side-by-side with the network as we continue to cement ERA as a premier destination for owners, agents and clients,” Vidal said in a statement.

Vidal has previously spent time as a vice president at an ERA affiliate in South Florida and has many years of experience as a real estate coach. Immediately prior to taking this post, Vidal worked as a Texas-based regional vice president for Coldwell Banker.

“His knack for agent and brokerage growth, authentic focus on service, and proven team building ability,” Liz Gehringer, the president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands, said of Vidal in a statement, “will be an asset to our entire network around the world.”

Anywhere has made numerous changes to its C-suite over the last six months. In December, Ryan Gorman was removed as CEO of Coldwell Banker. Yannacone, Anywhere Brands‘ president, expand her role to oversee Coldwell Banker. And prior to Wednesday’s announcement, Yannacone also directly oversaw Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby’s International Realty.