Sherry Chris, Anywhere president and CEO, is retiring

Real estate industry veteran and Anywhere Expansion Brands president and CEO Sherry Chris is retiring, according to an announcement on Thursday.

Chris, who heads the leadership teams at both Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and ERA Real Estate, will retire on May 1, 2023, but will remain at Anywhere, serving as an executive advisor for Anywhere Brands.

“The impact Sherry has made on our company, our brands, and our affiliated brokers and agents is nothing less than remarkable,” Sue Yannaccone, the president and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors, said in a statement. “Her fearless and poised approach to creating brands is showcased by the success and growth of both Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and ERA. Sherry remains one of the most influential and impactful leaders in the real estate industry, which is why we are thrilled she will continue to share her talents with our company in her new role. We graciously thank and congratulate Sherry for her successful work as a brand leader.”

During Chris’ nearly 20-year tenure at Anywhere, she helped ERA expand into 43 U.S. states and 34 countries and led the creation of BHGRE in 2008. Under her leadership, BHGRE expanded to more than 40 U.S. states and six countries.

“As I reflect on my years leading some of the greatest brands in real estate, I appreciate the immense privilege I have had to work alongside so many amazing entrepreneurs and industry leaders,” Chris said in a statement. “As I move to my next chapter, I am honored Anywhere has asked me to continue following my passion of helping broker/owners across our brands thrive and find success in their business as I continue to champion them in the industry.”

The Canadian native began her real estate career in the early 1980s as a real estate agent, and in 1987, she joined Royal LePage as a branch manager. Over the next 16 years at Royal LePage, Chris climbed the corporate ranks, eventually becoming the firm’s executive vice president.

In 2006, Chris joined Realogy, now known as Anywhere, as the chief operating officer of Coldwell Banker.

Chris’ retirement is just the latest shakeup in Anywhere’s leadership team. In December, longtime Coldwell Banker CEO Ryan Gorman left the firm. Earlier this year, the firm announced that Kamini Lane would now serve was Coldwell Banker’s CEO. However, the brand is now also under the purview of Yannaccone.