8 AI tools to help real estate agents work efficiently

Real estate agents have a lot on their plates, which is a key reason why they should use artificial intelligence (AI) technology tools when possible to streamline their workflow. But these tools aren’t just capable of making you more productive; they can also encourage more potential clients to buy your properties or sell with your brokerage.

With so many different tools available to use, it can be hard to choose one that fits your needs. But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are eight AI tools that can significantly help agents.

1. Epique AI

Epique AI is part of a suite of AI-powered tools that help brokers and agents boost efficiency in their real estate operations. With this tool, you can create real estate agent biographies, create stunning visuals, generate superb content, and manage 12-touch email and newsletter campaigns.

But the AI function is at its most impressive when producing Instagram quotes, property descriptions, and targeted leads. With this tool’s features, you can get advice on brokerage topics and state laws and streamline real estate transactions, saving you time and money.

2. Omni Calculator

Normally, agents and brokers would calculate their commission by using a formula like commission = selling price x commission rate/100. However, with the use of Omni Calculator for real estate commission calculations, the process can be simple, straightforward, and accurate.

While rates usually range between 5% to 6%, especially for Florida real estate commission rates, sometimes you need to adjust your rate based on different factors. Not only that, but the cost of the house will affect how much you earn, and that information should be known in advance.

3. Virtual Staging AI

Virtual Staging AI prides itself on being the world’s first virtual staging algorithm powered by AI. Developed by Harvard Innovation Labs, Virtual Staging AI allows you to use pre-rendered digital assets that you can insert directly into your photos, and you don’t have to do that yourself.

Thanks to Virtual Staging AI’s unique algorithm, you simply upload a photo and the software does the rest. While you can tweak a few things here and there, you’ll hardly need to, as the tool is powerful enough to locate the right furniture at the right angle for any room in any home.

4. Listing Copy AI

If you don’t consider yourself a great writer, or you just want to cut down on manual tasks, consider adding Listing Copy AI to your workflow. With this generator, you can create premium descriptions in seconds. You’ll be able to create an incredible copy with the push of a button.

With that said, you’ll need to understand how to insert the right prompts before this AI tool can work its magic. Make sure to write specific instructions to not only impress your clients but also to bypass AI detection software. Text with too much AI could affect SERPs rankings.

5. DreamStaging.AI

DreamStaging.AI is another exceptional staging tool that utilizes artificial intelligence. Similar to Virtual Staging AI, all you have to do is upload the photo and let the tool work its magic. While Virtual Staging AI is arguably better than DreamStaging.AI, this tool makes up for it with its suite of other tools.

For example, Market lets you create generative designs for architectural planning, while REimagine Home is a one-click interior design generator. Its final tool, Interior AI, helps you design interior design concepts based on different design styles, optimizing your staging.

6. RealtyNinja

Approximately 70% of brokers and 69% of sales agents have a website purely because it makes them more competitive in the space. For this reason, RealtyNinja could be one of the best tools for marketing success, as it helps you create beautiful, easy-to-manage, and affordable sites.

RealtyNinja offers a number of important website creation features, including page and content management, listings, building and MLS functionality, and lead capture. Its tools even let you utilize SEO, customer support services, lead capturing, third-party integrations, and much more.

7. Jasper.ai

Jasper.ai doesn’t focus on real estate directly, but its suite of tools helps you convert buyers and improve your engagement online. With Jasper, you can generate short- or long-form blog posts, social media posts, and advertisement copy almost instantly.

If that wasn’t good enough, Jasper is still the only artificial intelligence that can be trained on your style of writing, meaning you constantly produce real estate content that fits your brand voice and tone. It’ll even pick up on language subtleties, such as verbiage, formality, grammar, and punctuation rules.

8. Hyro.ai

Hydro.ai is unique in that it’s the first adaptive communication platform for real estate. What that means is it can use its chat features to help with your customer service. Its conversational AI is so advanced that it can manage life-like conversations with customers, renters, or tenants.

What’s more, Hydro.ai has 360° coverage of all your customer interactions and can adapt to any new data it receives. So whether you’re speaking to your prospects on your website, social media, or text message, you can rest easy knowing Hydro.ai will stick to your brand’s tone.

