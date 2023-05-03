Zillow launches ChatGPT plugin

Like many others in the real estate space, Zillow is turning to ChatGPT for its latest user feature. The real estate listing platform announced Tuesday the launch of its ChatGPT plugin.

According to Zillow, users who enable the plugin can use conversational language to ask about specific property listings or share the types of for-sale and rental homes they are interested in, including location, price range, and bedroom and bathroom count. The plugin retrieves the information from Zillow’s real estate listings database.

At the moment, the plugin is only accessible to a select number of ChatGPT users, but Zillow said it anticipates broader access to the feature in the future.

“Generative AI is changing the way people search for information. At Zillow, we’ve been embracing AI and machine learning starting with the Zestimate in 2006, and later introducing personalized recommendations and natural language search – which means we’re well-equipped to help customers search and find homes in this new way,” David Beitel, the chief technology officer at Zillow Group, said in a statement. “As the first major residential real estate marketplace to bring advanced, AI-powered search to the home-shopping experience, we understand its immense potential, and we look forward to developing more tech innovations with OpenAI technology in the future.”

Zillow launched natural language search queries on its apps and websites in January and the firm views this ChatGPT plugin as an enhancement of this capability.

According to Zillow, the ChatGPT plugin is currently in its alpha phase, giving Zillow the opportunity to fine-tune the experience based on user interactions.

Zillow said it plans on eventually integrating this service into its housing super app.