Vlad Stojanovic joins Christie’s International Real Estate

Beverly Hills-based industry veteran amassed $600 million in sales over the course of his career

Vlad Stojanovic, formerly of Compass, is joining the Beverly Hills office of Christie’s International Real Estate, the company announced Wednesday. 

The 15-year industry veteran is known for his connections to the tech and private equity sectors and boasts a track record of noteworthy transactions. Over the past two years, properties he’s sold ranged in price from $1 million to $35 million, according to Realtor.com.

Among his transactions, Stojanovic successfully closed high-end condominiums, luxurious apartment buildings and luxury homes. Stojanovic’s transactions included: 29060 Cliffside Drive, which sold for $35 million; 1148 Napoli Drive, which fetched $20 million; 535 Ocean Ave, which commanded $15.7 million; and 225 North Bristol Avenue, which sold for $12.8 million. 

The realtor ranked 23rd in the 2023 RealTrends ranking with $64,770,044 in sales volume, making him one of the the top agents in Los Angeles. He amassed $600 million over the course of his career.

“I am thrilled to be joining Christie’s International Real Estate, an organization that epitomizes excellence and has consistently delivered exceptional results in the luxury real estate market,” Stojanovic said in a statement. 

Aaron Kirman, founder and CEO of Christie’s, highlighted Stojanovic’s talent for “expediting property transformations.” 

Owing to his family office connections, Stojanovic “unlocks the doors to the world’s most exclusive properties,” the company said. 

