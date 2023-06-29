United Real Estate expands in Alabama

Transaction fee model brokerage United Real Estate is growing its footprint in Alabama with its second expansion in Huntsville.

United Leading Edge Real Estate Group, which joined United’s national network in 2022, has merged with Huntsville-based Revolved Realty, according to an announcement this week.

The combined firm, which has 300 agents, will operate as Leading Real Estate Group.

Revolved Realty was co-founded in 2018 by Tim Knox and Chelsea McKinney.

“The merger of these two great local brokerages, combined with the backing of our national partner United Real Estate, offers limitless opportunities for buyers and sellers across north Alabama and southern Tennessee. And for the thousands of Realtors who call this area home, our commitment to helping agents build long-term, legacy businesses has never been greater,” Knox and McKinney said in a statement. “That’s the banner we will carry as we go forth and expand our market share here and eventually statewide.”

Knox will serve as president of the combined brokerage and will remain the managing broker of two former Revolved Realty offices in Huntsville. No role changes are planned for Leading Edge Real Estate Group co-founders Danny and Charlene Sullivan, according to the release.

“Together, we are now the third-largest in unit sales in our marketplace, and our combined strengths are a catalyst for continued growth,” Danny and Charlene Sullivan said in a statement.

In 2022, United Real Estate recorded 50,565 transaction sides and $20.887 billion in sales volume, taking the No. 7 and No. 10 spots, respectively, in the 2023 RealTrends 500 brokerage rankings.