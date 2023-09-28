Top indie brokerage Realty Austin joins Compass, adding 600+ agents

The Austin-based independent brokerage was part of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World network.

In 2023, Realty Austin ranked No. 45 in the RealTrends 500 by sales volume, after recording $5.239 billion in sale volume and 8,264 transaction sides in 2022.

In the merger, Realty Austin and Realty San Antonio are bringing over 630 agents into the Compass fold.

“Our agents have consistently set records with remarkable achievements,” Gabe Richter, the CEO of Realty Austin and Realty San Antonio, said in a statement. “Now, by aligning with Compass, they gain access to a transformative technology platform that enhances efficiency and elevated resources that empower them to secure even more luxury listings.”

Realty Austin and Realty San Antonio’s local leaders will continue to maintain direct oversight of the day-to-day operations of the firm’s agents and staff as they integrate into the Compass ecosystem.

“We’ll be here every step of the way to ensure a seamless transition that respects our unique brand and thriving culture we have built,” Yvette Flores, the co-founder of Realty Austin and Realty San Antonio, said in a statement.

Compass ranked as the No. 1 brokerage in the country by sale volume in the 2023 RealTrends 500, after recording $227.977 billion in sales volume and 210,365 transaction sides in 2022.