Steve Murray joins Fathom’s board of directors

The parent company of flat-fee brokerage Fathom Realty, Fathom Holdings, announced Wednesday that it has appointed industry veteran Steve Murray to its board of directors.

According to the announcement, Murray will serve on Fathom Holding’s Compensation Committee and its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Murray is succeeding Chris Bennett, who served on Fathom’s board since 2019.

“We are honored to have Steve join our Board of Directors,” Joshua Harley, Fathom’s CEO, said in a statement. “Steve brings invaluable experience in the residential brokerage industry to Fathom and will be a tremendous asset as we strive to disrupt the residential real estate market and execute on our growth strategy. We thank Chris for his contributions to our Company and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Murray, who has nearly 50 years of experience in the residential brokerage industry, is a senior advisor to HW Media, and is the co-founder of RealTrends and RealTrends Consulting.

Since its founding in 1987, RealTrends Consulting has completed more than 4,200 client assignments for brokerage firms and has closed over 900 brokerage mergers and acquisitions, with aggregate value exceeding $13 billion.

In addition to his work with RealTrends, Murray has testified on behalf of the Federal Trade Commission and National Association of Realtors (NAR) as a qualified expert in the residential brokerage industry and authored four books on the valuation of residential brokerage companies.

Murray has ads provided training to the executives and affiliates of RE/MAX, Coldwell Banker, Century 21, Prudential Real Estate Affiliates and Keller Williams. He has also previously served on the board of advisors for Lone Wolf Technologies.

“I have never served on a board of directors of a national real estate company, and I have never been on a publicly held company board,” Murray said. “And I have known Joshua Harley for years and I like him, and I trust him enormously. I believe he is building an important company that can perform really well and I think I can add something to his efforts to do that.”