Radius welcomes three large real estate teams

Radius, the real estate brokerage that is home to a social media platform for real estate professionals, is welcoming three large teams to the firm, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

The teams include Irvine, California-based Together Real Estate, the Georgia-based Vintia Realty, and the Beverly Hill-based Elizabeth Alligood & Associates.

“We are thrilled to welcome Together Real Estate, Vintia Realty and Elizabeth Alligood and Associates to the team,” Sam Kasle, the chief revenue officer at Radius, said in a statement. “Their dynamic leadership, client focused values and forward-thinking mentality is impressive and essentially a perfect fit for us. The Radius team is looking forward to supporting and empowering their growth for many years to come.”

Led by Sheila Mayers, Together Real Estate will join Radius from Zutila with over 120 agents. The team is the largest to partner with Radius to date and Mayers has plans to expand the team throughout California, doubling it in size over the next year.

Vintia Realty is led by Theresa Iles, who has over two decades of experience in real estate. In its first year of existence, Vintia grew to over 100 agents and Iles plans to expand the team to the entire South East within the next two years.

Elizabeth Alligood is the leader of her eponymous team, which is joining Radius after being previously partnered with Side.

“Today’s real estate industry is more competitive than ever and agents deserve a brokerage that is truly focused on making it as simple and effective as possible to grow their own business,” Biju Ashoka, the CEO and co-founder of Radius, said in a statement. “This is why we’ve created the only Brokerage Platform that offers a diverse suite of technological advancements — containing tools and services designed to optimize team workflows and increase lead generation — ultimately freeing up valuable time to focus on building client relationships.”

In 2022, Radius recorded a 490% year-over-year increase in agent count, according to the brokerage.