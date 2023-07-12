Premier Sotheby’s appoints Terrence Cook to leadership team

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty announced this week the appointment of Terrence Cook as a new member of its leadership team. Cook will be responsible for overseeing all office locations in Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch, working alongside Craig Cerreta, the current managing broker.

Under the new leadership structure, Cook and Cerreta will oversee all brokerage activities and advisors for the three offices. This move aims to strengthen the company’s presence in the area and capitalize on Cook’s extensive real estate background and local market expertise.

“Terrence has garnered an exceptional reputation and track record of success within the brokerage community over many years, and we are so excited to welcome him to the Premier Sotheby’s International Realty family with a role that allows him to be fully committed to the market he loves,” Budge Huskey, president and chief executive officer of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, said.

Cook brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role. Since assuming the leadership role in 2017, Cerreta has transformed his operations into the highest-performing among all Premier Sotheby’s International Realty offices in both Florida and North Carolina.

He previously served as the regional vice president of Coldwell Banker in West Central Florida, and his prior experience includes seven years as the managing broker of the Lakewood Ranch offices and 12 years of experience in real estate sales and consulting in Sarasota.

“Craig has proven a truly outstanding leader over the years, deeply admired by his people and the community, and is so deserving of this promotion to share his talent across an even larger area of the region,” Huskey said.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Cook has participated in various real estate organizations. He served on the Florida Association of REALTORS board of directors, the REALTOR Association of Sarasota and Manatee board of directors, as well as the MLS Committee, Grievance Committee, Professional Standards Committee, and the Stellar MLS Policy and Procedures Committee.

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, headquartered in Naples, Florida, boasts a team of over 1,400 sales professionals across 40 locations in Florida and North Carolina. The brokerage, founded by The Lutgert Companies in 1964, maintains an association with the esteemed Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744.

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty is associated with Peerage Realty Partners.

