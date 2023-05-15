Peak Realty expands to Denver

Chicago-based Peak Realty is expanding its operation to Colorado. The brokerage announced Monday that it is opening a new full-scale brokerage focused on assisting investors, buyers and sellers in the Denver metropolitan area.

“The reality is that in the real estate world you’re always thinking about entering new markets, as an operator or an investor. As we’ve gotten more into the new construction sector, many of our Chicago-based clients are now building in Denver, so what may have been a move in the next 3-5 years was accelerated with requests to bring our approach and strategy to this market,” Shane Rachman, the president Peak Realty, said in a statement.

The new office will be led by the firm’s strategic growth manager Chase McGuire, who is spearheading the firm’s expansion into the Denver multi-family market. Colin Stoke, a Denver native with 14 years of residential real estate experience, will serve as the office’s lead broker.

“The dynamic real estate landscape presents strategic opportunities that we’re ready to maximize for any investor choosing Denver. We’re ready to strengthen investment opportunities and to secure the right tenants for our clients,” McGuire said in a statement.

So far the firm has two lease-up projects listed in the Cheesman Park neighborhood outside of Capitol Hill.

Peak Realty initially began as the leasing arm of Peak Properties, LLC, a full-service property management company, which now offers sales and marketing services in addition to its original leasing services.