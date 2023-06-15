Opendoor’s Will Holmes to speak at Gathering of Eagles 2023

This year at Gathering of Eagles, don’t miss the all-new CEO Playbooks. These rapid-fire, fifteen-minute sessions bring you up close and personal with today’s industry leaders. They aren’t holding back in these off-the-record accounts of their success. Register today to learn from the best at Gathering of Eagles 2023.

Will Holmes is the head of partnerships at OpenDoor, and attendees can find him on stage for, “CEO Playbook: The Future of iBuyers,” on Tuesday, June 20.

Holmes is a recent HousingWire Rising Star honoree and former vice president at TPG Global, a $100 billion global asset management firm. In his role at OpenDoor, Holmes oversees product strategy and growth.

In recent years, iBuyers have taken the real estate world by storm. The novelty of selling a home without all the hassle captivated thousands of sellers. But, how are iBuyers performing in this tight market? High-interest rates, higher prices and low inventory levels are all at play. Once considered a threat to the traditional real estate model, iBuyers are now trapped in the same predicament as their traditional real estate counterparts. Holmes will break down the future of iBuyers, how OpenDoor is performing in this housing market and the strategies he uses every day to continue to propel the company forward.

Holmes isn't the only one taking the stage for a CEO Playbook session. Attendees can find other leaders like Stephanie Anton, president of Corcoran Affiliates, Nick Bailey, president and CEO of RE/MAX and Gavin Swartzman, CEO of Peerage Realty Partners presenting their own secrets to success.



This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners. Holmes will be joined on stage by other housing industry leaders like Stephen Meadows and Al Miller.