Opendoor’s Will Holmes on the future of iBuyers

Today’s RealTrending podcast features Will Holmes, the head of partnerships for Opendoor. Holmes talks about consumer pain points in the transaction, the opportunity to innovate in the industry and build broker partnerships and the future of the iBuying model and how it’s evolving.

Here is a small preview of today’s interview with Will. The transcript below has been lightly edited for length and clarity:

Tracey Velt: As a consumer, I like to have a lot of different options, especially when selling a home. It’s nice to know that you can unload it quickly if you need to. Will Holmes: I use a golf club analgy when I’m talking to team leaders or agents that initially are skeptical. You go to the golf course, and you say, “Hey, I’m going to play with one club in my bag, and I expect to score really well.” Well, what happens when you’re a little bit closer to the green and you need different sorts of shots? Wouldn’t you like to have a couple extra clubs in your bag? I think the traditional real estate process is phenomenal for most, but it’s not the solution for all. There are customers and clients out there that need something delivered that’s specific to them. And I’m glad that Opendoor is able to kind of serve that need.

